Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Sporting president gives major update on Viktor Gyokeres: I will not demand €100M euros...
Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo take control against Almeria; Mirandes and Real Racing all square
Man Utd launching swap offer for Napoli-owned striker Osimhen

Villarreal wrapping up signing of Las Palmas midfielder Moleiro

Carlos Volcano
Villarreal wrapping up signing of Las Palmas midfielder Moleiro
Villarreal wrapping up signing of Las Palmas midfielder MoleiroLaLiga
Villarreal are wrapping up the signing of Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro today.

The midfield schemer will not be relegated with Las Palmas and instead join Champions League qualifiers Villarreal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Villarreal see Moleiro as a replacement for Alex Baena, who is a step away from joining Atletico Madrid.

While he played centrally for Las Palmas, Villarreal coach Marcelino sees Moleiro as a direct successor for Baena on the left wing.

Moleiro rejected a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League in January to remain with Las Palmas last season.

Mentions
LaLigaMoleiro AlbertoBaena AlexVillarrealLas PalmasFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Marcelino demands Villarreal swoop for Potter reject Soler
Celta Vigo make offer for Las Palmas midfielder Moleiro
Atletico Madrid eyeing bargain Liverpool attacker Chiesa