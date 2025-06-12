Villarreal wrapping up signing of Las Palmas midfielder Moleiro

Villarreal are wrapping up the signing of Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro today.

The midfield schemer will not be relegated with Las Palmas and instead join Champions League qualifiers Villarreal.

Villarreal see Moleiro as a replacement for Alex Baena, who is a step away from joining Atletico Madrid.

While he played centrally for Las Palmas, Villarreal coach Marcelino sees Moleiro as a direct successor for Baena on the left wing.

Moleiro rejected a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League in January to remain with Las Palmas last season.