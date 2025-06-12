Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Sporting president gives major update on Viktor Gyokeres: I will not demand €100M euros...
Man Utd launching swap offer for Napoli-owned striker Osimhen
Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo take control against Almeria; Mirandes and Real Racing all square

Marcelino demands Villarreal swoop for Potter reject Soler

Carlos Volcano
Marcelino demands Villarreal swoop for Potter reject Soler
Marcelino demands Villarreal swoop for Potter reject SolerLaLiga
Villarreal are ready to make a swoop for PSG midfielder Carlos Soler.

After West Ham United passed on signing Soler permanently after his loan last season, the Spaniard has been made available for sale by PSG this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Soler was signed by former Hammers manager Julen Lopetegui, with a permanent option set for €20m.

Marca says Lopetegui's successor Graham Potter failed to be convinced by the midfielder, despite Soler making 33 appearances last season.

Now Villarreal are ready to bring former Valencia star Soler back to Spain this summer. Indeed, coach Marcelino has made a personal demand that Soler be signed.

Two options are now on the table: a loan with an option to buy or a permanent transfer.

Mentions
LaLigaSoler CarlosVillarrealPSGWest HamValenciaLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool rival Bayern Munich for PSG winger Barcola
DONE DEAL: Marseille announce Gomes signing
PSG president Al-Khelaifi seeks Mbappe peace: A small conflict, but I wish him the best