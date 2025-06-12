Marcelino demands Villarreal swoop for Potter reject Soler

Villarreal are ready to make a swoop for PSG midfielder Carlos Soler.

After West Ham United passed on signing Soler permanently after his loan last season, the Spaniard has been made available for sale by PSG this summer.

Soler was signed by former Hammers manager Julen Lopetegui, with a permanent option set for €20m.

Marca says Lopetegui's successor Graham Potter failed to be convinced by the midfielder, despite Soler making 33 appearances last season.

Now Villarreal are ready to bring former Valencia star Soler back to Spain this summer. Indeed, coach Marcelino has made a personal demand that Soler be signed.

Two options are now on the table: a loan with an option to buy or a permanent transfer.