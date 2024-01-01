Villarreal to open new contract talks with Femenia

Villarreal are ready to open new contract talks with Kiko Femenia.

The fullback's form in the absence of the injured Juan Foyth has convinced Villarreal management to seek to extend his contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

For his part, the former Watford defender would welcome the prospect.

Femenia told AS: "The issue of a possible renewal is an issue that is there. My agent is in charge of these things, it is more a matter between him and the club, and if they have to talk, they will do so.

"Right now I am focused on the field and on day-to-day life, on continuing to play and helping the team as much as possible.”