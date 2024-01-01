Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd explore re-signing Benfica wing-back Carreras
Di Canio slams Man Utd over McTominay sale
Ten Hag's agent posts cryptic message as Man Utd future unclear
Ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer in talks with "big club"

Porto striker Omorodion: God didn't want me joining Chelsea

Omorodion says his failed move to Chelsea "was for a reason"
Omorodion says his failed move to Chelsea "was for a reason"LaLiga
Porto striker Samu Omorodion admits that he could have joined Chelsea in the summer.

The young forward signed for Porto from Atletico Madrid for a modest fee close to deadline day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the Bleus had agreed a £34M transfer that included Conor Gallagher going to Atleti.

Instead, they backed out of the deal and signed Joao Felix to allow Gallagher to make the move.

“I had a very difficult summer,” he told Spanish outlet RTVE.

“We had a really bad time because in the end everyone knows that I was close to signing, but it's true that if it didn't happen, it was for a reason, because God didn't want it.

“I'm also very grateful to Porto for giving me the opportunity when things looked at their worst, and I'm very happy with where I am now. I've left the past behind and now I'm focused on what's coming to me.”

Mentions
Omorodion SamuChelseaFC PortoAtl. MadridPremier LeagueFootball TransfersLaLiga
Related Articles
Carrasco: Why Felix struggled at Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid midfielder Gallagher: Cholo told me 'don't worry we WILL sign you'
Agent: Gallagher determined to make Atletico Madrid move