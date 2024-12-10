Villarreal veteran Parejo sorry seeing Valencia struggle: When management fails it takes a toll

Villarreal veteran Dani Parejo says it's difficult seeing former club Valencia struggle as they are this season.

Parejo is a former Los Che captain.

He said, “That it is in the situation it is in is difficult to see and even more so when, for example, you have been there and have lived what you have lived.

"I consider that Valencia, due to what we have experienced, has to fight for European competitions every year at least. Then there will be years when it cannot qualify, but at least fight for European competitions, not to avoid relegation. Seeing Valencia fight to avoid relegation is hard for me.

"I understand that for the people of Valencia, as I know them well and I have many friends, they are going through very difficult times but I believe that in the end, when management is not good, it ends up taking its toll."