Man City keeping tabs on Valencia midfielder Pepelu

Football Transfers says City are keeping tabs on Pepelu, 26.

The Spain international joined Valencia from Levante during the summer transfer window of 2023, and has since scored ten goals and made three assists in 52 games.

The contract with Los Che extends through the summer of 2028.

City have had scouts in place to watch Pepelu play on several occasions during the season.

The 26-year-old is rated in the €25m class.

