Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City reach €100m Florian Wirtz agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Former Man Utd transfer chief explains what went wrong in the club's most expensive window
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr makes Portugal debut in U15 victory
UEFA confirm controversial referee Felix Zwayer will officiate Europa League final

Villarreal threaten Girona plans for Spurs loanee Gil

Carlos Volcano
Villarreal threaten Girona plans for Spurs loanee Gil
Villarreal threaten Girona plans for Spurs loanee GilLaLiga
Villarreal are threatening Girona's plans for Bryan Gil.

Although he has a year to run on his Tottenham contract, El Desmarque says Gil is determined to end his stay with the Londoners this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, it appears unlikely he will be extending his stay with Girona. where he has been on loan since the start of the season.

The Catalans are open to signing him, but won't match his €15m permanent option.

Watching developments are Villarreal, which have the cash to meet Gil's asking price and where coach Marcelino is a big fan.

For his part, Gil would prefer to remain in LaLiga next season.

Mentions
LaLigaGil BryanGironaVillarrealTottenhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Prem clubs in Bisseck battle; Barcelona cold on Man Utd target Tah; Kim back in Serie A?
Analysis: LaLiga clubs battle to beat relegation; Girona and Sevilla not safe
Xabi backing Real Madrid bid for Tottenham defender Romero