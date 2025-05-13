Villarreal threaten Girona plans for Spurs loanee Gil

Villarreal are threatening Girona's plans for Bryan Gil.

Although he has a year to run on his Tottenham contract, El Desmarque says Gil is determined to end his stay with the Londoners this summer.

However, it appears unlikely he will be extending his stay with Girona. where he has been on loan since the start of the season.

The Catalans are open to signing him, but won't match his €15m permanent option.

Watching developments are Villarreal, which have the cash to meet Gil's asking price and where coach Marcelino is a big fan.

For his part, Gil would prefer to remain in LaLiga next season.