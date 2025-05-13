Analysis: LaLiga clubs battle to beat relegation; Girona and Sevilla not safe

With just three matchdays remaining in the 2024/25 LALIGA EA SPORTS season, the relegation battle remains fascinating. Although bottom-placed Real Valladolid have already been relegated, the race to avoid finishing 18th or 19th continues.

Here, we analyse the clubs still involved in this battle, from 15th-placed Girona FC down to 19th-placed UD Las Palmas.

Girona FC (15th, 38 points)

After enjoying their best season ever in 2023/24, by qualifying for the Champions League for the first time, the 2024/25 campaign has been a reality check for Girona FC.

They have won just three league games across the second half of this season. They remain just a few points above the drop zone and, with some difficult fixtures still remaining, Míchel’s men have to be careful.

Remaining fixtures: Real Valladolid (A), Real Sociedad (A), Atlético de Madrid (H)

Sevilla FC (16th, 38 points)

Sevilla FC haven’t played at LALIGA HYPERMOTION level since the 2000/01 season, but the seven-time Europa League champions remain at risk of relegation.

With six defeats and two draws across their past eight matches, this is a struggling team.

Even the return of former coach Joaquín Caparrós to steer the ship for the final weeks of the season hasn’t done much to help Sevilla FC yet, so they have to be careful.

Remaining fixtures: UD Las Palmas (H), Real Madrid (H), Villarreal CF (A)

Deportivo Alavés (17th, 35 points)

Deportivo Alavés have been in and out of the relegation zone over the second half of the season, and it seems they’ll be in this fight until the last matchday of the campaign.

Currently, the Basque side are the last safe team, but they know that could soon change.

Remaining fixtures: Valencia CF (H), Real Valladolid (A), CA Osasuna (H)

CD Leganés (18th, 34 points)

After winning LALIGA HYPERMOTION last season, the objective for CD Leganés this term was clear: to stay up.

Currently, however, they’re inside the relegation zone.

With a final matchday home game against already-relegated Real Valladolid to give them hope, they’ll keep fighting until the very end.

Remaining fixtures: Villarreal CF (A), UD Las Palmas (A), Real Valladolid (H)

UD Las Palmas (19th, 32 points)

It has been a season of phases for UD Las Palmas, who started poorly before recovering after the arrival of Diego Martínez in October.

Yet, the beginning of 2025 was a nightmare for the Canary Islanders, who didn’t achieve their first victory in the new calendar year until mid-April.

A recent victory over Atlético de Madrid brought fresh confidence, but now they have lost three in a row and are struggling again.

Remaining fixtures: Sevilla FC (A), CD Leganés (H), RCD Espanyol (A)