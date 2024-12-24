Villarreal president Roig open to January signings; ponders Baena future

Villarreal president Fernando Roig has opened the door to buying in January.

Roig admits injuries to senior players could force them to act during the winter market.

He said: “I don’t know if there will be any movement in this market. It’s day to day and we have to work hard. The absence of Illias (Akhomach) and the injury to (Nicolas) Pépé may force us to sign, it’s a difficult position.

“For next season it is important to return to Europe. It gives us an economic reward because our budget level this year is for returning to Europe.”

On Alex Baena's future, Roig also said: “The youth academy is important, we have to fight to have a good youth academy. Because more and more players can reach the Primera Division, and what we don't have at home we can look for it outside. It's a satisfaction to see Baena here since he was 10 years old.

"Alex is clear about it, I hope he'll be here for many more years, because he's very happy with us and we with him. We'll see what happens and, as always, there are three parties: the player, the one who buys and the one who sells, who have to come to an agreement.”