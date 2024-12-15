10-man Betis hold firm to secure impressive away victory over Villarreal

A courageous 10-man Real Betis held firm to claim a superb 2-1 triumph over Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica, registering their first victory in six LaLiga matches.

Marcelino’s Villarreal entered the clash winless in three league games, while Real Betis, buoyed by their three-match unbeaten streak, were looking to register a third consecutive away victory.

Despite a bright start from the hosts, led by Gerard Moreno upfront, the Verdiblancos struck first blood. A swift team move down the left saw Abde Ezzalzouli deliver a pinpoint cross, which was expertly nodded in by Vitor Roque at the far post.

However, the tide shifted just before half-time when Chimy Avila was shown a straight red for a contentious sliding tackle on Alex Baena. With a man advantage, Villarreal piled pressure on the visitors but struggled to make inroads before the break.

Those in attendance were in for quite a surprise immediately after the restart as Manuel Pellegrini’s men doubled their lead, courtesy of a sublime free-kick from former Villarreal star Giovani Lo Celso.

His inch-perfect strike into the top-right corner silenced the home crowd, and with a quiet raise of his hand, he refused to celebrate in the stadium he once called home.

Villarreal responded swiftly though, as Baena latched onto a loose header at the far post, calmly chesting it down before delivering a sumptuous finish into the right corner.

Betis right-back Youssouf Sabaly then turned saviour for the visitors, executing a brilliant clearance off the goal line to deny Thierno Barny’s point-blank header.

With a flurry of substitutions in the final quarter-hour, neither side managed to alter the outcome, as Betis held firm to secure a memorable away victory and extend Villarreal’s winless streak to four consecutive home head-to-heads.

This league defeat marks just a second in 11 home games for the Yellow Submarine, having last suffered a loss here when they were brushed aside by Barcelona back in September.