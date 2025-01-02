Villarreal president Roig: LaLiga clubs must invest more in their academies

Villarreal president Fernando Roig says LaLiga clubs still have much room for improvement.

Roig says more clubs should focus on their academy systems.

He said, “I am the longest-serving president in the Primera Division. We must continue to improve financial control, facilities, good pitches and land.

"We must invest in the youth academy, because it is the clubs that make the youth academy rise, not the federations. The teams that work with them and invest a lot of money. Because then others are the ones who take the credit, but those who work and spend a lot of money on the youth academy are the clubs in the Primera and Segunda Divisions.”

On the fresh threat of the Super League, Roig also said: “I don’t believe in the Super League at all. We’ll see how this season develops with more matches in the European competitions, where they still have two rounds to play.

"We’ll see if it’s more interesting than before. But I always believe that you have to get there on sporting merit. I don’t like it being done like in basketball, where there are teams that play just because.”