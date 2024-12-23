Villarreal coach Marcelino happy after victory at Leganes; praise for Barry, Pino

Villarreal coach Marcelino was delighted with their 5-2 win at Leganes on Sunday.

Thierno Barry hit a hat-trick, with Marcelino declaring Yeremy Pino as best afield.

Analysis of the match:

“The match was strange from the start. I think it was a stalemate, with nothing in the penalty areas and so we were 2-2. Once again, the opponent's first two chances were goals. We started the second half well, with chances. The first expulsion was decisive. The second one broke the match and gave us a very clear advantage.”

What happened after the break:

“I don't know what to tell you. There was an action that caused a fuss with many players and there was a red card. The second expulsion is obvious and avoidable. These are reactions that happen, but I don't know what happened with the first one. Everything became stranger. With the score in our favour and what happened, the logical thing was for us to win. Against nine it is very difficult."

Pino:

“Yeremy was the best player in the match. The most upright, the most incisive, the most consistent, the most aggressive. He is a key player who is getting into shape.”

Barry:

“He is a young lad, his first experience in a major league. He is playing a lot of minutes, he has scored goals and today he was successful. In the penalty area he is an important player due to his size and finishing. He is in his training period and we are satisfied.”

2024:

“We had a difficult December, with results that got away from us. We conceded a lot this month, our opponents penalized us a lot and today we are in the first two again. It's football and we want to improve these figures.”