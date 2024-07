Villarreal move for Real Madrid fullback Garcia

Villarreal are making a move for Real Madrid fullback Fran Garcia.

AS says Villarreal have made a move for Gracia this week.

However, Real have turned down the initial attempt from the Yellow Submarine.

Real Madrid are insisting Gracia will only leave a new left-back arrives this summer.

As such, everything will hinge on the potential arrival of Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich.