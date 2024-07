Hoeness warns Davies (& Real Madrid) over Bayern Munich stand

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness insists Alphonso Davies will not be sold this summer.

The wing-back is inside the final year of his current deal and a target for Real Madrid.

A new contract has been offered by Bayern, which falls short of what Davies is seeking.

But Hoeness insists Bayern will not go higher, stating: : "We told him very clearly that, if he does not renew his contract, we will let it expire.

"We are not going to offer him more money."