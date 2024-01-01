Tribal Football
Real Madrid readying bid for Bayern Munich wing-back Davies
Real Madrid are readying a bid for Bayern Munich wing-back Alphonso Davies.

AS says Real Madrid plan new talks with Bayern Munich for the Canada international.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti wants management to prioritise new contract talks with Ferland Mendy, 29, with concerns about the left-back position.

The Frenchman's current deal expires next summer - and the player is part of Ancelotti's plans going forward.

However, club chiefs also have contingency plans.

Real are ready to offer €40m for Davies, but Bayern are demanding €60m to sell.

