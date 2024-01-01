Tribal Football
Bayern Munich chief Freund insists Real Madrid target Davies in contract talks
Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund says they're not giving up keeping hold of Alphonso Davies.

The Canada wing-back is a target for Real Madrid with his contract now inside it's final 12 months.

But Freund says Bayern remain hopeful of convincing Davies to stay.

“Talks have been held and now he is on vacation,” he said today during Hiroki Ito's presentation. “The door is not closed."

He also said: “The door is not closed. The important thing is that he has a good preseason and regains his form. In recent years he has become a key player.”

