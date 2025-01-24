Tribal Football
Villarreal loanee Bernat cut loose by PSG
Juan Bernat has been released by PSG.

Currently with Villarreal, where had been on-loan from PSG this season, the wing-back has been released from the final six months of his contract.

Bernat will now remain with Villarreal for the remainder of the season.

PSG and Bernat reached the agreement after the loan departure of Randal Kolo Muani to Juventus yesterday. The Muani deal could only go ahead if Bernat agreed to the release due to the number of loans a Ligue Une club is allowed to make over a season.

Bernat stays with Villarreal on the same terms agreed at the start of the season.

 

