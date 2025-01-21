Tribal Football
Most Read
Leicester to send Edouard back to Palace
Sesko's agent reacts to Arsenal links: We must not forget...
Chelsea contact Borussia Dortmund as they enquire about £84M forward
Chelsea target Arsenal defender as solution for their defensive crisis

PSG offer Asensio to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid

Carlos Volcano
PSG offer Asensio to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid
PSG offer Asensio to Barcelona, Atletico MadridPSG/Facebook
PSG are seeking to sell Marco Asensio this month.

The former Real Madrid attacker is being offered to LaLiga clubs by PSG intermediaries.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

Inda revealed: "The arrival of (Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia makes things very ugly for Asensio.

:PSG has offered him to two Spanish teams. He has been offered to Barcelona Football Club and also to Atlético de Madrid."

Asensio has a deal to 2026 and both he and his agent, Jorge Mendes, accept they must find a new club for the Spain international over the coming fortnight.

The Spain international knows he is not in the plans of PSG coach Luis Enrique.

Mentions
LaLigaAsensio MarcoPSGBarcelonaAtl. MadridReal MadridLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus chief Giuntoli admits admiration for Araujo and Kolo Muani
Zhegrova agent prefers Napoli over Real Madrid and Barcelona
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille