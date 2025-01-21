PSG offer Asensio to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid

PSG are seeking to sell Marco Asensio this month.

The former Real Madrid attacker is being offered to LaLiga clubs by PSG intermediaries.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

Inda revealed: "The arrival of (Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia makes things very ugly for Asensio.

:PSG has offered him to two Spanish teams. He has been offered to Barcelona Football Club and also to Atlético de Madrid."

Asensio has a deal to 2026 and both he and his agent, Jorge Mendes, accept they must find a new club for the Spain international over the coming fortnight.

The Spain international knows he is not in the plans of PSG coach Luis Enrique.