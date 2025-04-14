Tribal Football
Most Read
Cunha infuriates Wolves fans with social media post
Bayer Leverkusen chief Carro nervous about Xabi: I wish Arsenal had beaten Real Madrid
France stars split on Pogba's next move
Real Madrid, Man City join Liverpool watching Bayer Leverkusen midfielder

Villarreal interested in Las Palmas loanee Bajcetic

Paul Vegas
Villarreal interested in Las Palmas loanee Bajcetic
Villarreal interested in Las Palmas loanee BajceticLas Palmas
Villarreal are interested in Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic.

The Spain U21 international is currently playing in the Primera Division on-loan with Las Palmas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has one goal in nine matches so far and his form has brought him to the attention of Villarreal.

Bajcetic, 20, has a deal with Liverpool to 2027, but he is unsure of his place in the club's plans.

Revelo says the midfielder is said to be open to continuing in LaLiga. A new loan placing him at Villarreal is the most likely option pursued this summer.

Mentions
LaLigaBajcetic StefanVillarrealLas PalmasLiverpoolPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid, Man City join Liverpool watching Bayer Leverkusen midfielder
Ancelotti informed by Real Madrid about Alexander-Arnold deal
Agent: We'd like Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch at Real Madrid