Villarreal interested in Las Palmas loanee Bajcetic

Villarreal are interested in Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic.

The Spain U21 international is currently playing in the Primera Division on-loan with Las Palmas.

Advertisement Advertisement

He has one goal in nine matches so far and his form has brought him to the attention of Villarreal.

Bajcetic, 20, has a deal with Liverpool to 2027, but he is unsure of his place in the club's plans.

Revelo says the midfielder is said to be open to continuing in LaLiga. A new loan placing him at Villarreal is the most likely option pursued this summer.