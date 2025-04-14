Villarreal interested in Las Palmas loanee Bajcetic
Villarreal are interested in Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic.
The Spain U21 international is currently playing in the Primera Division on-loan with Las Palmas.
He has one goal in nine matches so far and his form has brought him to the attention of Villarreal.
Bajcetic, 20, has a deal with Liverpool to 2027, but he is unsure of his place in the club's plans.
Revelo says the midfielder is said to be open to continuing in LaLiga. A new loan placing him at Villarreal is the most likely option pursued this summer.