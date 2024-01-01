Las Palmas president Ramirez explains Valles row; challenges Betis after Marseille bid

Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez admits they're in contract dispute with goalkeeper Alvaro Valles.

Valles has been relegated to doing preseason with the reserve-team as Las Palmas push him to sign a new deal.

Ramirez explained: “We had an agreement with Marseille, important for Las Palmas and we thought for him too, but he has an agreement with Betis. This is what the boy has acknowledged to me, and for that agreement to be given the green light, Betis need to reach an agreement with Las Palmas.

“(Valles) knows that there are two goalkeepers that we have already signed and that our intention is that they are the goalkeepers that the coach will be able to count on. We are not going to make the line-ups for the coach, but we are going to tell him which team he has at his disposal.

“We are not going to take anything that we do not understand that we should take. We prefer to lose money, we have a position, a valuation of the player in the market, and if a team wants him, they have to pay for it. And if not, we take a risk, we lose the money and next year he will go free. We must have a work philosophy and we cannot be changing it.”