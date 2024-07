Villarreal confirm Moreno departure

Alberto Moreno has left Villarreal.

Now off contract, the former Liverpool fullback will not be offered new terms by Villarreal.

Instead, Moreno is now seeking a new club as he is now a free agent.

Villarreal announced: “You will always be one of us, Alberto. Thank you very much for all the moments lived, for your professionalism, your sympathy and your closeness."

Moreno made 124 appearances for Villarreal.