Roma open Villarreal talks for Sorloth

AS Roma are making a move for Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth.

Relevo says Roma are showing interest in the Norway international.

Advertisement Advertisement

Roma have sold Andrea Belotti to Como - and Romelu Lukaku and Sardar Azmoun have returned to Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen respectively after their loan spells.

Hence, the club is looking for a new striker - and the interest in Sörloth is described as concrete.

Roma have already contacted Villarreal to discuss a price.

The Spanish club hopes to bring in roughly €38m. Sörloth's contract with Villarreal runs until the summer of 2028.