Villarreal chief Negueroles offers Baena update: He's being talked about a lot

Villarreal chief Fernando Roig Negueroles insists selling Alex Baena is no sure thing this summer.

The winger is being linked with Atletico Madrid, though with Villarreal clinching Champions League qualification, things could change.

Advertisement Advertisement

Negueroles told AS: "It's clear that one man in particular (Álex Baena) is being talked about a lot. We currently have zero offers, but it's true that Álex had the opportunity to leave in the winter (to Saudi Arabia) and there's apparently some interest from some clubs.

"But right now, no specific interest has come in. We're more than happy if he stays, but if at some point it's decided he has to leave, it must be a very good thing for the club and for the player."

No negotiations - yet

Asked about Atletico, he also stated: "We haven't negotiated anything, but the league isn't over yet. There's still one matchday left for all the teams.

"I suppose that once the competition is over, the moves will begin, although this is a strange summer for some clubs that are facing a new competition, like the World Cup.

"Those clubs do seem like they could strengthen their squads for this new competition sooner, but those are very few and privileged."