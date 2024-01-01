Villarreal attacker Akhomach admits rejecting mega Al-Hilal offer

Villarreal attacker Ilias Akhomach has confirmed he rejected an offer from Al Hilal over the summer.

The Morocco international chose to stay with Villarreal ahead of moving to the Saudi Pro League on a massive contract.

Ilias said, "I have clear ideas. I left Barcelona to come here and succeed at Villarreal. I have had offers that I had to listen to because they are surprising, but as I say I have very clear ideas and they involve staying here and succeeding at Villarreal."

Previously, his agent Horacio Gaggioli revealed: "I've been in this for many years and I've never seen anything like it. Even for much less. He has a lot of self-confidence and feels important at Villarreal.

"There were also English, Italian and German teams that asked about him during the Olympics."