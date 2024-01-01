Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club
Agent slams mother of Marseille signing Rabiot: Unbearable!
Man Utd monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder as move away could be on the cards
Real Madrid president Florentino planning triple Premier League raid in 2025

Villarreal attacker Akhomach admits rejecting mega Al-Hilal offer

Villarreal attacker Akhomach admits rejecting mega Al-Hilal offer
Villarreal attacker Akhomach admits rejecting mega Al-Hilal offerLaLiga
Villarreal attacker Ilias Akhomach has confirmed he rejected an offer from Al Hilal over the summer.

The Morocco international chose to stay with Villarreal ahead of moving to the Saudi Pro League on a massive contract.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ilias said, "I have clear ideas. I left Barcelona to come here and succeed at Villarreal. I have had offers that I had to listen to because they are surprising, but as I say I have very clear ideas and they involve staying here and succeeding at Villarreal."

Previously, his agent Horacio Gaggioli revealed: "I've been in this for many years and I've never seen anything like it. Even for much less. He has a lot of self-confidence and feels important at Villarreal.

"There were also English, Italian and German teams that asked about him during the Olympics."

Mentions
LaLigaAkhomach IliasVillarrealBarcelonaAl HilalSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City accept Al Hilal offer for Cancelo
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off
Barcelona president Laporta explains decision to pass on Felix, Cancelo