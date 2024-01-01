Barcelona president Laporta explains decision to pass on Felix, Cancelo

Tribal Football
Barcelona president Joan Laporta says coach Hansi Flick was behind the decision not to pursue permanent deals for Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo.

Both players spent last season on-loan, with Felix now having left Atletico Madrid for Chelsea and Cancelo departing Manchester City for Al-Hilal.

Laporta said at yesterday's club media conference: "In the team configuration that Deco and Flick created, they decided that it was not the case to incorporate them. They were on loan and followed different paths. Joao is at Chelsea and Cancelo in Arabia."

Meanwhile, Laporta also was asked about the summer pursuit of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

He stated: "Allow me not to talk about players who aren't ours. I won't comment on aspects of players who aren't in the squad. There are many players who want to come to Barça, we know this from their agents, but they know that the club is in the process of completing its economic recovery.

"Our work is recognised by La Liga. The president praised the reduction in wages of around 170-180 million. Everyone you can imagine wants to come to Barça."

