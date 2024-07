Villarreal announce new deal for Albiol

Villarreal have announced Raul Albiol has signed a new contract.

About to turn 39, the defender has penned a new 12 month contract.

It means Albiol will complete six seasons with Villarreal after returning to Spain after six years with Napoli.

Management has valued the performance of the Valencian defender as well as his professionalism and leadership skills in the locker room.

Albiol is considered an example to follow for the rest of his teammates.