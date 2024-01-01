DONE DEAL: Espanyol snap up Villarreal midfielder Romero

Espanyol have snapped up Villarreal midfielder Carlos Romero.

The youngster moves to the LaLiga returnees on a season-long loan.

The 23 year-old made his Villarreal debut last term, making seven appearances in the Primera.

"I am very happy to be here," he said.

:"I think I am going to contribute a lot of work and sacrifice.

"I want to demonstrate on the field, leave the team where it should be, show that Espanyol is in the Primera Division and consolidate it in the division."