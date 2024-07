Albiol agrees to stay with Villarreal

Albiol agrees to stay with Villarreal

Raul Albiol is set to stay with Villarreal.

The veteran defender and club captain has agreed terms over a new 12 month deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 38 year-old remains a key player for Villarreal, making 24 appearances last season.

Villarreal coach Marcelino pushed for Albiol to be retained and now a new deal has been settled.

Albiol has made 185 appearances for the Yellow Submarine.