Roma make offer for Villarreal striker Sorloth

Action Plus
Roma have made an offer for Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth.

Atlético Madrid in LaLiga, Roma in Serie A and West Ham United in the Premier League are all in contact with Villarreal for Sorloth.

Now Relevo says Roma are pushing to sign the Norway international this week.

However, the clubs are some distance apart regarding the valuation of the player.

Roma have offered €20m for the striker - but this is not enough for Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine want at least €30m to sell Sorloth this summer.

