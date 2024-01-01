Tribal Football
Villa: We must help Barcelona teen Yamal reach his potential

Former Barcelona and Spain striker David Villa says the country shouldn't expect so much from Lamine Yamal.

The 16 year-old is already well established for Barca and Spain.

But Villa told Mundo Deportivo: "He is a unique and special player. At only 16 years old, he is leading Barcelona and the Spanish national team in the European Championship – it speaks for itself.

“We’re going to enjoy him, not put pressure on him because he’s very young, even though we see him play the way that he does.

"We need to help him exploit the potential he has in the coming years.”

