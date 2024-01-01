Tribal Football
Ex-Spain coach Clemente admits still having Yamal concerns
Former Spain coach Javier Clemente remains concerned about Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal's call-up.

The 16 year-old impressed in yesterday's opening Euros win against Croatia.

But Clemente said going into the tie: "Being so young, I wouldn't have taken Lamine Yamal , but it seems good that Luis (de la Fuente) has called him up.

"In that case, I would have spoken to a doctor who could guarantee that at 16 he is in no danger of getting injured."

Clemente also spoke of Real Madrid's swoop for Kylian Mbappe.

"Madrid with Mbappé? It is a beatable team, but it is a very good team. You have to find the right system, but you can beat them.

"Of Real Madrid, the only one who (Spain) could have taken   is Lucas Vázquez, because the majority are foreigners. Tell your good friend Florentino to sign national players!"

