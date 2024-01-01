Matthaus on Barcelona's superkid: Maradona, Messi and now Yamal...

Tribal Football
Germany World Cup winner Lothar Matthaus admits he's been won over by Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal.

The 16 year-old has shone for Spain at the Euros over the past fortnight.

After La Roja's victory over Albania last night, Matthaus declared: "Maradona, Messi and now Yamal..."

Matthäus then added: “Oh, and (Jamal) Musiala.” 

On Spain, the Bayern Munich legend added: "They have a lot of security in circulation and up front they have players with a lot of quality that give them a lot of resources when it comes to attacking."

