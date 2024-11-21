Villa starlet Barry says life under Emery is not much different to Barcelona's La Masia

Villa starlet Barry says life under Emery is not much different to Barecelona's La Masia

Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry admits there is not that much difference to life at the club compared to La Masia.

Barry spent time at Barcelona’s famous academy, which has produced world class players like Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Pedri, Gavi, and Lamine Yamal.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 21-year-old left West Brom in July 2019 for La Masia, but then returned months later for Villa.

“I’m 21 and I’ve racked up almost 120 senior appearances,” Barry told the i.

“That’s what I wanted. I went to Ipswich for my first loan and it didn’t go well. I didn’t really know what I was going into.

"I was a young 18-year-old. I wasn’t getting making matchday squads and I was low, yet on the flipside I had this deep hunger that wasn’t being satisfied. So I got out to Swindon Town.

“I think people forget that I’m only 21 because my name has maybe been around for a while. Not a lot of 21-year-olds have played as much league football as me and experience comes with being on the pitch. But what has really made me mature is that I have had the lows and never want to go back there or feel that again."

“Weirdly enough, I hadn’t experienced anything like it before I went to Barcelona but then when I came back to Aston Villa it was very similar,” he added.

“Unai Emery is evidently an unbelievable coach for improving players and I was with him in pre-season this year. It was crazy to me how similar the training was to my time in Barcelona: the rondos, the in-possession box work and drills.

“I loved my time in Barcelona. I don’t have a bad word to say about it. But I decided to come back close to home. We had got wind that Covid-19 might be a big thing. Villa are 10 minutes away from my family home. I grew up there. I support Villa. I wouldn’t have gone anywhere else and I’m so thankful that they came in for me. And it was everything to be back with the family.”

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>