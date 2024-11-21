Barcelona go cold on Man City star Haaland; focus on other priorities

Barcelona have gone cold on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

While Haaland has been linked with Barca since the end of last season, El Chiringuito says the Catalans have no immediate plans to move for the Norway international.

Instead, Barca will prioritise a wide player signing in 2025 and also plan to extend Robert Lewandowski's contract by two years to 2027.

Haaland, meanwhile, is also in advanced talks with City about a new contract, so effectively ending any speculation of him moving on next year.

