Villa chief Monchi: Lukebakio Sevilla's most important player

Aston Villa chief Monchi is convinced Dodi Lukebakio will be key for Sevilla moving away from the dropzone over the second-half of the season.

The former Sevilla sporting director highlighted Lukebakio when speaking on El Partidazo.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, I'm a Sevilla fan and I like it when Sevilla wins and I watch it with the nerves of a Sevilla fan. Whenever I can, I watch it. And if I don't watch it live, I watch them afterwards because I like them. It's a team that we analyse in our daily work.

"I think it's a complicated season, where there's a lot of noise that can affect the team's day-to-day life . Now, with the reinforcements and the level of Dodi Lukébakio, the team will look up more than down.

"I watch Real Betis less than Sevilla FC, but I also watch their games. That rivalry that one carries inside is not going to disappear."

On his last spell with Sevilla, Monchi also stated: "I don't regret anything, nor do I boast about anything. Since I became the sporting director, without going into whether I made a mistake or not, I had a purpose, that of trying to help the team. What I did was always thinking that it could be the best. That's my story; I don't think it went badly for me.

"Could I have done things differently? Sure. Would things have gone just as well for me? Probably, I don't know. At Villa Park my role is more secondary, although I am also on the pitch with the players and the coaches. I don't go to greet the public because they will probably say 'who is that bald guy over there', because not many people know me, but I am still very close to them."