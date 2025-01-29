Man Utd defender Malacia offered to Real Betis after Antony's loan move

Man Utd defender Malacia has been offered to Real Betis after Antony loan move

Left-back Tyrell Malacia was offered to Real Betis following Manchester United's loan deal for Antony.

Reports from Spain suggest that Betis is in the market for a new left-back, with United eager to loan out Malacia.

However, Betis would need to offload another player first, making the move less likely.

Despite this, nothing has been definitively ruled out, per Manchester Evening News.

United's efforts to secure more playing time for Malacia seem to have hit a snag.

The defender was out for nearly two years and United want to ensure he can work his way to full fitness and sharpness in a less pressurized environment.