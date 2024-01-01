Victor: Joining Barcelona very emotional

Pau Victor admits signing permanently for Barcelona was an emotional moment.

The striker won the permanent move after impressing last season on-loan from Girona.

Victor said, "My wish was to come back here, but it wasn't up to me, various circumstances had to come together. My agent told me to be alert because he could call me at any time to come here.

"So I was on holiday, but I was on the phone. And one day, I left training with Girona, which I started there, and I was very nervous because I was really looking forward to that day. My agent called me telling me that Girona had given the OK.

"My first reaction was to cry. My partner and I hugged each other and I called my family. It was a very nice moment. We all went out to dinner."

He added, "My father made me a (Barcelona) member shortly after I was born. Signing for Barça was a lifelong dream, I went to school wearing a Barcelona shirt."