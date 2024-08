DONE DEAL: Barcelona midfielder Romeu re-signs with Girona

Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu has re-signed with Girona.

A year after leaving Girona, Romeu has returned on-loan for the season.

Barca have confirmed the agreement, with Romeu joining Girona in a straight temporary deal.

The midfielder made 37 appearances, 17 as a starter for Barcelona last season.

He returns to Girona with the Catalans preparing for a first ever Champions League campaign.