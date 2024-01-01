DONE DEAL: Barcelona sign Girona striker Victor

Barcelona have signed Girona striker Pau Victor.

Victor spent last season on-loan with Barca Atletic, where he impressed.

That form has earned the youngster a permanent deal with Barca, with the player penning a deal to 2029.

The fee between the two clubs is undisclosed, though Girona will hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause if Victor is sold in 2025 and it will decrease to 30 per cent as the seasons go by.

Last season Victor, 22, scored a total of 20 goals and gave six assists in 39 games played.