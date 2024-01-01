Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd winger set to be given one more chance under Ten Hag
Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"
Man Utd chiefs eager to sell senior players
Bayern Munich stick to De Ligt price after latest Man Utd offer

DONE DEAL: Barcelona sign Girona striker Victor

DONE DEAL: Barcelona sign Girona striker Victor
DONE DEAL: Barcelona sign Girona striker Victor
DONE DEAL: Barcelona sign Girona striker VictorLaLiga
Barcelona have signed Girona striker Pau Victor.

Victor spent last season on-loan with Barca Atletic, where he impressed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That form has earned the youngster a permanent deal with Barca, with the player penning a deal to 2029.

The fee between the two clubs  is undisclosed, though Girona will hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause if Victor is sold in 2025 and it will decrease to 30 per cent as the seasons go by.

Last season Victor, 22, scored a total of 20 goals and gave six assists in 39 games played. 

Mentions
LaLigaGironaBarcelonaVictor PauFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Roberto decides Barcelona exit; targets Prem move
Roberto frozen out of Barcelona preseason
Bayer Leverkusen signing Garcia: Why Barcelona move fell through