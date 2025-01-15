Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd linked with Sporting Lisbon star despite Amorim's transfer promise
Man Utd open RB Salzburg talks for Dorgeles
Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa
Arsenal exploring January deal for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Vargas happy with first days as Sevilla player

Carlos Volcano
Vargas happy with first days as Sevilla player
Vargas happy with first days as Sevilla playerLaLiga
Ruben Vargas is delighted joining Sevilla.

The winger has arrived from Augsburg in recent days.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Vargas said at his presentation media conference on Tuesday: "The first few days went very well. I had a very good feeling about the club and my teammates. I am very happy and very pleased to be here.

"When we had the first meeting with the club, with Víctor (Orta, sporting director), I immediately had a very good feeling. Sevilla is a club with a lot of history. I didn't think twice, I told my agent that I wanted to go to Sevilla."

He also stated: "Well, I'm a player who is good offensively, but I can also defend. I just want to help the team. The first game went very well for me. I had a good feeling from the fans. I want to win every game with this team. It's important that we are positive for the next game.

"Yes, I think I'm a player who has a lot of experience because I played in the Bundesliga. I think I feel good in LaLiga. I play in a team that plays a lot with the ball. I'm very happy here. I feel better every day."

Mentions
LaLigaVargas RubenAugsburgSevillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Sevilla selling Montiel to River Plate
Sevilla sports director Orta pushed about Spartak Moscow rumours
Sevilla defender Bade tracked by Liverpool and Newcastle