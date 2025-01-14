Sevilla sports director Orta pushed about Spartak Moscow rumours

Tribal Football
Sevilla sports director Victor Orta says he's happy where he is.

Orta has been linked with Russian giants Spartak Moscow in recent weeks.

But he said today: "I am happy where I am. I don’t want to talk about myself, I only want to talk about Sevilla and I don’t think about myself or my feelings.

"I just want to do my best for Sevilla and continue to grow in the project. We have to keep trying because I think the results will come.”

On coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta, Orta added: “I see him strong, thoughtful and looking for solutions. He feels that the club has total confidence in him. He is looking for the tools to achieve the best results.

"Defeats affect him, like everyone else, but he wants to find the formula.”

