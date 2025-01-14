Sevilla selling Montiel to River Plate

Sevilla are selling Argentina defender Gonzalo Montiel to River Plate.

Sevilla signed Montiel, 28, from River Plate in the summer of 2021.

Advertisement Advertisement

Last season, the right-back was loaned to Nottingham Forest.

This season, Montiel has made nine appearances, scoring twice for Sevilla.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Gonzalo Montiel, set to join River Plate from Sevilla for €4.5m initial fee.

"Agreement done and contract to be until 2028, as @jmrodriguezper reported.

"River Plate have prepared all documents for this week, after Martinez Quarta’s arrival."