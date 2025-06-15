Van der Sar urges Man Utd to rethink Antony plans

Manchester United Champions League winner Edwin van der Sar feels Antony should be given a new chance at Old Trafford.

Antony revived his career with a six-month loan at Real Betis last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Brazil attacker has declared he wants to stay with the LaLiga club next term, though Betis are struggling to meet United's asking price.

"They're on the right track by signing a more experienced striker (Matheus Cunha), maybe with another one on the way," he told The Sun.

"The two players they signed in the winter break were good, so they should be fine if they give faith to the manager.

"Maybe (Alejandro) Garnacho's going to go, I would say bring Antony back, but I'm not sure if that's realistic."