Van Basten: Barcelona not playing Yamal to his strengths
Dutch great Marco van Basten feels Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal isn't being played to his strengths.

Looking back at Barcelona's Champions League semifinal defeat at Inter Milan, Van Basten felt Yamal could be more effective playing centrally.

He said on Dutch TV: "It's a shame that he plays on the right because he doesn't receive the ball enough.

"It's true that he is a constant threat, but if he played centrally he would have a much greater influence on the game and could be more important for the team.

"I think this will be his next step. He can cross and score more often from that position."

