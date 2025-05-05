Kroos: Pedri more important to Barcelona than Yamal and Raphinha

Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos rates Pedri the best player in his world for his position.

Kroos says the Barcelona midfielder is worth more than any striker given his influence.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pedri told Marca: "He is the best in the world in his role. For me, a player like Pedri is more important than Lamine Yamal, Raphinha or (Robert) Lewandowski.

"They decide the outcome of the games, but to do that, Pedri is currently the best player in the world in his position. Pedri, in general, is a player you miss when he is not playing, no matter who you are facing. He doesn't just score goals, he doesn't just provide assists.

"He provides solutions. I have been watching what Pedri is doing this season, not only in the Champions League, he is outclassing his opponents in every single game.

"In La Liga, he is even more extreme! He has beaten defenders on average 11-12 times per game, which is the hardest thing for a midfielder to do. He is the best. And if you lose a player like him, you notice it! Pedri is one of the few midfielders in his position who has the gift of being able to dribble someone in tight spaces. A player like Pedri helps you in every phase of the game."