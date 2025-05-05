Tribal Football
Most Read
Cole Palmer 'open' to shock Man United move
Jose Mourinho claims Galatasaray title win 'was determined before the league even started'
Video: Antony scores worldie as Real Betis secure late win
Liverpool join race to sign unloved Real Madrid winger

Kroos: Pedri more important to Barcelona than Yamal and Raphinha

Carlos Volcano
Kroos: Pedri more important to Barcelona than Yamal and Raphinha
Kroos: Pedri more important to Barcelona than Yamal and RaphinhaLaLiga
Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos rates Pedri the best player in his world for his position.

Kroos says the Barcelona midfielder is worth more than any striker given his influence.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pedri told Marca: "He is the best in the world in his role. For me, a player like Pedri is more important than Lamine Yamal, Raphinha or (Robert) Lewandowski.

"They decide the outcome of the games, but to do that, Pedri is currently the best player in the world in his position. Pedri, in general, is a player you miss when he is not playing, no matter who you are facing. He doesn't just score goals, he doesn't just provide assists.

"He provides solutions. I have been watching what Pedri is doing this season, not only in the Champions League, he is outclassing his opponents in every single game.

"In La Liga, he is even more extreme! He has beaten defenders on average 11-12 times per game, which is the hardest thing for a midfielder to do. He is the best. And if you lose a player like him, you notice it! Pedri is one of the few midfielders in his position who has the gift of being able to dribble someone in tight spaces. A player like Pedri helps you in every phase of the game."

Mentions
LaLigaPedriKroos ToniRaphinhaYamal LamineBarcelona
Related Articles
'It's not normal' - Bukayo Saka wowed by Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal
Inter Milan striker Thuram: Yamal is NOT the best in the world
Ferdinand: No talent closer to Barcelona kid Yamal in the world