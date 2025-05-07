Yamal seeks to rally Barcelona fans after Champions League elimination

Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal has sought to rally fans after their Champions League elimination last night.

Yamal was emotional at the final whistle as Barca lost the semifinal second-leg 4-3 at Inter Milan, losing the tie 7-6 on aggregate.

However, this morning Yamal posted to social media an upbeat message to the Blaugrana support.

Yamal said, "We will not stop until we leave this club where it deserves, at the top.

"I will keep my promise and bring it (Champions League trophy)) to Barcelona, we will not stop until we achieve it. But Sunday (against Real Madrid) is another final and we have to be all together.❞