LaLiga winter market round-up: The standout January signings made midseason

As the winter transfer window came to a close, LALIGA teams have made some significant reinforcements, adding quality players to strengthen their squads.

Big names such as Antony, Arthur Melo, Stefan Bajčetić, Cucho Hernández and Adam Aznou rank among the most notable signings as many clubs have taken advantage of this mid-season window to finetune their squads.

Advertisement Advertisement

Antony and Cucho Hernández join Real Betis

Real Betis have made two marquee signings with the arrivals of Antony and Juan Camilo "Cucho" Hernández. Antony, the Brazilian winger, joins from Manchester United, who originally signed him from Ajax for €90 million just a couple of seasons ago.

Cucho Hernández, meanwhile, was the second top scorer in the MLS last season and arrives at Real Betis in a €13 million move. The Colombian forward returns to LALIGA EA SPORTS after prolific past spells with SD Huesca and Getafe CF, now with more experience and maturity, ready to take on this new challenge in Andalusia and boost the Seville side’s chances of securing a European spot.

UD Las Palmas bring in Stefan Bajčetić, while Tajon Buchanan signs for Villarreal CF

Spanish international midfielder Stefan Bajčetić moves to UD Las Palmas from Liverpool, having spent time on loan at Champions League side RB Salzburg. He arrives to reinforce the midfield and add dynamism to Diego Martínez’s team, who have shown a significant boost in performances since he took over in October.

Villarreal CF, aiming for a Champions League spot, have picked up young Canadian winger Tajon Buchanan on loan from Inter Milan. The club sees Buchanan as a valuable replacement for Ilias Akhomach, who has been sidelined long-term since November with a serious injury, further strengthening the Yellow Submarine’s attacking options.

Akor Adams LaLiga

Akor Adams and Rubén Vargas bolster Sevilla FC’s attack

Sevilla FC have reinforced their forward line with two key signings in an effort to improve their goal-scoring output. Akor Adams arrives from French side Montpellier for around €6 million, eager to take the next step in his career and become the reliable striker Sevilla FC have been after for quite some time.

Rubén Vargas, meanwhile, joins the Andalusians following a series of impressive performances both at the club level and with the Swiss national team, for whom he has already earned over 50 caps.

The Best of the Rest: Arthur to Girona FC, Aznou to Real Valladolid, Max Aarons to Valencia CF, and Juanmi to Getafe CF

Girona FC were in the market for a creative midfielder and brought in Arthur Melo, whose experience in LALIGA makes him an ideal fit. The Brazilian, who previously played for FC Barcelona, joins from Juventus, aiming to add quality and composure to the Catalan side’s midfield as they push for European qualification for a second successive season.

Real Valladolid made a flurry of late moves on deadline day, including the signing of left-back Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich. The young defender, already an international with Morocco and who started his career at hometown club FC Barcelona before moving to Germany at a young age, now returns to Spain at 18, ready to make his mark in LALIGA EA SPORTS.

Getafe CF also made several late signings, bringing in Ramón Terrats on loan from Villarreal CF, Juan Bernat on loan from PSG, and Juanmi on loan from Real Betis. Juanmi, in particular, was a priority signing for coach José Bordalás, as Getafe CF look to secure their place in the league with his goal-scoring prowess.

Valencia CF, another team fighting to stay in the top flight, have also strengthened their squad with multiple additions. Now led by Carlos Corberán, Los Che have signed Umar Sadiq from Real Sociedad to boost their attack, Iván Jaime from FC Porto to add creativity in midfield, and English defender Max Aarons to improve solidity at the back.