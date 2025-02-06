Man Utd winger Antony opens door to longer Real Betis stay

Manchester United winger Antony has left the door open to staying longer with Real Betis.

Antony has joined Betis in a straight loan to June.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said at his presentation today: "I had a few difficult times, but we have to respect the process. I went through unpleasant things, and to stay longer I'll have to talk to the president, but I'm enjoying every day helping out with goals and assists. Helping the team, the manager, and later we'll make a decision.

"Yes, I'm going to give my all, that's what I said in the interview after the match on Sunday. But not only in matches, also in training, I'm always going to do it. I've already played my first match and I'll give it 100%."

On coach Manuel Pellegrini, he said: "The manager has incredible experience. I spoke to him, the conversation was very good, very calm too. In training and matches I am calm because the conversation I had with him was very good, he left me calm and confident, he is a great coach."