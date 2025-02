Liverpool are scouting Real Betis prospect Jesus Rodriguez.

The 19 year-old winger is on the Reds' radar, having played 12 games for Betis, scoring once and making one assist.

PTV Sevilla reports Liverpool are following Rodriguez's progress.

The winger has a contract with Real Betis that runs until the summer of 2029.

Rodríguez also has four U19 caps for Spain.