Vallejo digging in his heels at Real Madrid

Jesus Vallejo is digging in his heels at Real Madrid.

Off contract in June, the defender is set to see out the season with Los Merengues, despite struggling to break into Carlo Ancelotti's matchday squad.

Last uimmer, Real Madrid offered the centre-back to break the contract - warning there would be little opportunity for playing time.

However, Vallejo chose to decline the offer.

In nine years, the defender has made 32 appearances for Real.